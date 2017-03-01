This is why UHURU was angry with useless NANOK even before he abused him about oil

President Uhuru Kenyatta launched scathing attacks against Turkana Governor, Joseph Nanok, for bragging that he has developed the County yet many Turkana residents are dying of hunger and drought related causes.





Nanok has been going around the country bragging how he has improved the County but the reality on the ground is that he has done nothing.





Speaking last Tuesday , Uhuru who appeared infuriated by Nanok’s public gimmicks, said the ODM led County is a shameful example of a poor service delivery to Kenyans.





The father of the nation said Turkana has received funds equal to the combined allocation to Kiambu and Uasin Gishu Counties but still lagged behind in terms of development.





He said his Government has disbursed over Sh 40 billion to the poverty stricken County and Nanok cannot show anything he has done with the billions.





“Turkana deserves to develop at the same pace as other Counties and its residents have a right to receive efficient and effective services under the devolved unit as other Counties,” Uhuru said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST