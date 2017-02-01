This is why UHURU/ RUTO are afraid of setting foot in Nyamira County - See what they did

North Mugirango MP, Charles Geni, has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, of failing to fulfill the promises they made to locals ahead of the 2013 General Elections.





Speaking yesterday, Geni said Uhuru/ Ruto’s Jubilee Government was yet to begin work on several roads it said would be built six months to the August 8th General Election.





He said Jubilee was not committed to fulfilling its 2013 promises which is why it cannot be trusted with leadership again.





“The roads Jubilee Government promised to build have not been built. Upgrading of Ekerenyo Hospital to referral status has also stalled because Jubilee is not committed,” Geni said.





According to the North Mugirango legislator, the unfulfilled promises by Jubilee are the reason why the President and his Deputy are reluctant to visit Nyamira County.





The Kenyan DAILY POST