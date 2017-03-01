This is why Kenyans should never vote for UHURU/ RUTO again - They have messed us all

Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has warned Kenyans not to repeat the mistake they made in 2013 by electing President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Speaking in Shanzu, Mudavadi said Kenyans had tasted the bad leadership of Uhuru and Ruto and that the time had come for Kenyans to come out on August 8th to remove them from power and allow the Opposition to institute good governance.





He noted that NASA was the only salvation for Kenyans facing problems caused by Uhuru/ Ruto.





“We have had enough problems since Uhuru/ Ruto took over the leadership of this country. The prices of maize flour, sugar and other commodities have gone up and now mwananchi can no longer afford them,” Mudavadi said.





“Do not vote for Jubilee during the next General Election because doing so will subject you to another five years of suffering riddled with corruption and exploitation of the highest order,” he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST