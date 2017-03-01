This is why KALONZO is spending sleepless nights over ALFRED MUTUA - He is unbeatable

Monday March 13, 2017 - Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua has asked his supporters to ignore his detractors like Kalonzo Musyoka and judge him on his development record.





Speaking after launching an accountability programme dubbed ‘Uliza Serikali’ (Ask the Government) at Kangundo High School, Mutua said he has done a lot for the people of Machakos to guarantee him another term.





Mutua hailed the programme saying it will be used to feed the public with accurate information regarding ongoing development projects and services offered by his Government.





He said the approach was aimed at instilling good governance by ensuring the public benefits and has a say on how their taxes are utilized.





“Our aim is to explain to the public what the Governor has done and give them an opportunity to validate whether the projects are beneficial,” said Mutua.





“Those aspiring to oppose me should brace themselves for a bruising defeat, because the people of Machakos have witnessed tangible development projects since I was elected,” he added.



