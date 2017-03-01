This is why Kakamega Governor’s daughter is angry with LUYHA men, “Wao ni taka-taka”.

The daughter of Kakamega Governor, Onduso Ambetsa, has blasted Luyha men for being backward.





According to Onduso, there are Luyha men who don’t want their wives to work, drive cars, advance their tertiary education and dress in a certain way.





Oparanya’s daughter told Luyha men who are still living in “zinjathropus era” to style up.





We are in the 21st Century.





“ I am a luhya mkhana in flesh and blood and proud but i want to mulika a certain breed of luhya men still living in the zinjathropus era....we are in 2017 yet we still have men who DON'T want their wives to work, drive cars, advance their tertiary education and dress a certain way....wtf...such men deserve to hang or be shot by a snipper” She posted on her facebook page.