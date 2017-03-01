This is why Churchill Show was pulled off NTV on Sunday midway, EZEKIEL MUTUA involved.

On Sunday, the most watched program in Kenya, Churchill Show, was cancelled after just 25 minutes.





The show airs on NTV and the station opted to run a documentary instead.





So what prompted this unprecedented move?





Apparently, an upcoming comedian by the name Jasper Murume, crossed the red line for a family show sparking outrage on social media from Kenyans forcing NTV to end the show prematurely.





Ezekiel Mutua-the self appointed Kenyan moral police and KFCB CEO was among the people who expressed their displeasure.





He wrote on Facebook.





“A stupid, horrible prank on Churchill Show. An unfortunate idiotic and foul drill, totally in bad taste, lacking in imagination and possibly the evidence of the beginning of the end of an era. That prank, plus the meru-accent-laden village wag's 'dirty' talk disguised as bicycle ride is against the Programming Code for Free-to-air radio and television services in Kenya.





This is a family show and it airs during the watershed. To try and popularize it through cheap sex talk is a breach of the law and betrayal of trust of the program's family audiences. Any celebrity who makes money by pushing dirty content to corrupt the moral values of our children is no better than the politicians looting our country. Its impunity and it's wrong!” wrote Mutua.





While Churchill has since apologised and taken full responsibility for the oversight, the damage has already been done.



