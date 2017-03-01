This is why ACK Bishop JACKSON Ole SAPIT of ACK hates UHURU/ RUTO with a passion

Head of Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit has strongly condemned the ‘culture of political handouts’ which President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, have embraced.





Speaking on Thursday, Sapit accused the political class of perpetuating the practice of cash handouts in every election season, which he said has plagued the electoral process in the country.





According to the ACK bishop, the trend of political handouts had led to the election of poor quality leaders.





“The country continues to suffer greatly due to misjudgment in electing these calibre of leaders where we see a political class that is unable to deliver on very basic development agenda,” Sapit said.





“We are nearing the election date and witness increasing hate and animosity among Kenyans. This has been fuelled by the political class who lack basic leadership virtues like humility and patience,” he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST