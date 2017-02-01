This is what UHURU promised MOI that saw him abandon RAILA ODINGA and his NASA.

KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, reportedly struck a deal with President Uhuru Kenyatta to appoint him to the Cabinet if he wins the elections in August.





Gideon and his troops announced that they will back Uhuru’s re-election in August.





Gideon’s decision is a big blow to the opposition that wanted his help in gaining traction in the vote rich Rift Valley.





In the agreement between Uhuru and Gideon, apart from the Cabinet slots, KANU will also get a number of lucrative parastatal appointments and plum diplomatic posts.





“After intense consultation, the party has agreed to support Uhuru’s bid in the August 8 General Election,” said KANU Secretary General, Nick Salat.





Gideon chaired the meeting that outvoted Salat who wanted the party to work with the opposition coalition, National Super Alliance (NASA).





The Kenyan DAILY POST