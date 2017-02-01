This is what NIS told UHURU/ RUTO on who will win in 2017 elections - They almost collapsed

A secret report by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) has hinted on who will win the 2017 Presidential elections between the ruling party, Jubilee, and the National Super Alliance.





According to State House sources, NIS told Uhuru and Ruto that the National Super Alliance (NASA) stands a slight chance in denying Kenyatta a second term.





NASA is a formidable alliance that has united Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula.





Though the four leaders are yet to agree on who will fly NASA’s presidential flag, they have agreed to support whoever is named as the flag bearer for the sake of unity.





In the report, NIS told Uhuru that if Kalonzo is named the presidential flag bearer and Mudavadi as his running mate, Uhuru has no option but to concede defeat.





In the line-up CORD leader, Raila Odinga, is expected to become a kingmaker and he will become an Executive Prime Minister after a referendum - 90 days after the General Elections.





The Kenyan DAILY POST