This is what KALONZO said over plans to abandon RAILA’s NASA for UHURU/ RUTO

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka responded to claims that he is preparing to abandon the National Super Alliance (NASA) and join the ruling Jubilee coalition.





While addressing the press, Kalonzo dismissed reports linking him to Jubilee and vowed to stick to NASA and respect whoever is nominated as NASA’s presidential candidate.





“I am firmly in NASA and I will go for the position of the alliance’s presidential flagbearer,” said Kalonzo.





Kalonzo's statement came hours after a section of Wiper Democratic Movement MPs and Senators threatened to abandon Musyoka if he dumps NASA.





Led by Senators, Johnstone Muthama, David Musila and Mutula Kilonzo Jnr, the leaders claimed that Kalonzo is being misadvised to go alone in 2017.





“It’s a shame that Wiper Party has portrayed a bad image on the national stage. We look indecisive and concentrating on the wrong things. The party has no choice but to remain focused within CORD,” Musila stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST