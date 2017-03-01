This is UNEXPECTED! GIDEON MOI says he will support RUTO’s presidential bid in 2022.

KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, has said that he will support Deputy Presidential William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022 if KANU delegates decide so.





In an exclusive interview with a major daily, Gideon said despite their political differences, he is more than ready to support Ruto’s presidential bid.





“I have never crossed any path with him. I love him as much he loves me,” Gideon said.





Moi, who is also the Baringo Senator, who has often been mentioned as a 2022 presidential candidate, said his own higher ambitions depend on the will of his party.





Gideon, a businessman with vast wealth, is considered a threat to Ruto’s presidential ambitions.





But he said he will not oppose Ruto’s Presidency if KANU members support his Presidency.





“For us as a party, we have said we will support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election. If Ruto is part of it, we have no issues with him,” he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST