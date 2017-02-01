This is a MUST WATCH! Rapper MUTHONI DQ has a message to all Kenyans (VIDEO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , , 02:47

Talented and s3xy rapper, Muthoni Drummer Queen, has done a hard hitting socio-political hip hop jam dubbed Kenyan Message.

Produced by Gre ‘GR’ Escoffey and Jean ‘HOOK’ Geissbuhler from Switzerland, MDQ addresses a litany of problems Kenyans are going through while taking shots at the political class who don’t seem to give a damn.


This is her 1st single from MDQ’s upcoming album slated for April 2017.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno