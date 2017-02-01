This is a MUST WATCH! Rapper MUTHONI DQ has a message to all Kenyans (VIDEO)

Talented and s3xy rapper, Muthoni Drummer Queen, has done a hard hitting socio-political hip hop jam dubbed Kenyan Message.





Produced by Gre ‘GR’ Escoffey and Jean ‘HOOK’ Geissbuhler from Switzerland, MDQ addresses a litany of problems Kenyans are going through while taking shots at the political class who don’t seem to give a damn.





This is her 1st single from MDQ’s upcoming album slated for April 2017.





Watch the video below.



