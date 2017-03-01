This is the man that NASA will pick as Presidential candidate to face UHURU - Game over!

A top organ of the National Super Alliance (NASA) met on Saturday to pick the Presidential candidate who will face President Uhuru Kenyatta at the ballot in August.





The National Coordinating Committee (NCC) has simulated various scenarios to be used to pick the NASA candidate and will be based on elimination.





According to sources, past performances of Raila, Kalonzo, Mudavadi and Wetangula will be used to determine whether each has a solid support base in their respective areas and around the country.





The team will also consider who among the candidates can eat into Jubilee’s strongholds in terms of support.





Besides, the committee will weigh the Presidential hopefuls to determine who among them would not provoke a backlash from Jubilee strongholds that would make Uhuru/ Ruto to resurrect dead people to vote for them.





