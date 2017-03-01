This is the man Governor RUTO will support for President as CCM gives him only 2 weeks

Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto has only two weeks to declare his support for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election.





This is an ultimatum given by his Chama Cha Mashinani Party during the delegates’ conference held in Bomet.





According to sources, the party delegates were divided on who to support for President between Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and whether to support Jubilee or NASA, with majority leaning towards Jubilee.





Led by Kipsigis Council of Elders Cahirman, Isaiah Chelugat, who differed with Governor Ruto’s idea to support NASA and stormed out of the meeting, the delegates asked the Bomet Governor to reconcile with Jubilee and by extension support Uhuru.





Another faction supported Ruto’s move to back NASA but in the end he was given 2 weeks to open talks with both coalitions so that the party could make a well informed decision on who it will support for President.





Speaking after the meeting, Ruto confirmed there being divisions over the issue but said his party will only support a Presidential candidate who supports devolution, addresses unemployment and who will ensure there are enough funds to support students from poor families to pursue education.





