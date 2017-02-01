This is how UHURU/ RUTO will beat RAILA ODINGA with over 2 million votes- Simple math.

A seasoned political analyst has revealed how President Uhuru Kenyatta will beat CORD leader, Raila Odinga, with over 2 million votes.





Though we will not reveal his name for fear of a backlash from members of his community, the analyst said going by the number of people who registered as new voters Raila Odinga is minced meat and Uhuru will win by over 2 million votes.





The analyst assumes that Rift Valley, Central, a half of Nairobi and half of Eastern region vote for Uhuru, it means the son of Jomo will be ahead of Raila Odinga with a big margin.





He said if you add votes from other Counties, the President will be at State House by 8 am on voting day.





The following is a chart of how magical Uhuru will send the 72 year old octogenarian to Bondo by 8 am !





