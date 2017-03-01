This is how ruthless UHURU plans to deal with RAILA if he calls for mass action when he loses

President Uhuru Kenyatta has assured Kenyans of safety and security during and after the August 8th General Election.





Speaking at the passing out parade of over 4, 000 police recruits at the Kiganjo Police Training College on Friday , Uhuru said more officers will be deployed to prevent chaos and violence during elections.





He warned politicians planning to incite the public to violence during and after the polls that they will be dealt with accordingly.





Similar sentiments were echoed by Interior Cabinet Secretary, Joseph Nkaisery, who warned the Opposition that they will have themselves to blame if they pour to the streets to protest the outcome of the August election because police officers will be waiting for them with the new anti-riot gear which was purchased recently.





“We are committed to ensuring the country is secure and election will be conducted peacefully. Those who go against this will only have themselves to blame,” Nkaisery stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST