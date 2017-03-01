This is how RAILA behaved before he was hospitalized in Karen Hospital for food poisoning.

Last Tuesday, CORD leader, Raila Odinga, was hospitalized at Karen Hospital after he suffered from a bout of food poisoning at Karen Golf Club.





According to an impeccable source, Raila was rushed to Karen Hospital by Ford Kenya Leader, Moses Wetang’ula, after he suddenly developed high fever and chills on Tuesday evening.





Raila had joined Wetang’ula and Musalia Mudavadi at the Karen Country Club to meet Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto and his Chama Cha Mashinani officials.





The source said minutes after the meeting started, Raila began shivering.





Wetang’ula, who was seated next to him, immediately noticed something was wrong.





“He then stood up and untied Raila’s necktie as the bodyguards were called in,” said the source.





Since he was conscious, Raila complained that he was experiencing a lot of discomfort generally as he continued to shiver.





“When Wetang’ula touched Raila’s hand it was very hot, yet he was shivering. He then decided to drive him to Karen Hospital where he was admitted immediately because he was looking very dehydrated. Raila had been vomiting and had a running stomach,” the source said.





He was admitted and doctors stabilized him and he was discharged on Wednesday .





The Kenyan DAILY POST