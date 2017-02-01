This is how Kenyans reacted to the appalling bullying at Alliance High School (TWEETS)

Alliance High School is a revered academic giant in Kenya.





From politicians to key personalities in the corporate world, there are several old boys of the Kiambu based institution.





However, Bush, as it is nicknamed, is hogging headlines for all the wrong reasons.





Revelations of horrific bullying of students by prefects with the blessings of the administration have elicited mixed reactions among Kenyans.





One student was beaten to a pulp by prefects and this led to an investigation by the Ministry of Education and their findings have shocked the country.





Besides the senseless beatings, junior students were being forced to do crazy stuff like sleeping on graves of the school’s founding fathers and other bizarre activities in the name of ‘induction’





Kenyans have had their say and while most are against this kind of bullying which is rampant in most Kenyan High schools, some support it.





See the tweets below.