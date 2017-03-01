This is how KALONZO has been receiving millions from foreigners! He is a thief like WAIGURU.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has been receiving millions of shillings from foreigners and stashing it in his secret accounts.





According to the NGO Coordination Board, the agency is investigating secret foreign accounts associated with Kalonzo Musyoka and his foundation.





The NGO board in a letter to Kalonzo said his son, Kennedy and his wife, Pauline, have been running illegal accounts locally and abroad through the Kalonzo Musyoka foundation.





The NGO board claims that the foundation has received millions of shillings from foreigners without disclosing the identity and amounts contributed.





“The board has noted that the foundation has opened and is operating an illegal foreign currency account held under the Kalonzo Musyoka foundation. This account has been the principal recipient of all foreign currency amounting to millions of Kenyans shillings donated to the foundation by foreign donors,” read the letter signed by NGO board Chief Executive Officer, Fazul Mohamed.





When asked about the accounts, Kalonzo said “I do not wish to comment on this matter at this stage because we have not seen any correspondence from the board. I wish to make no comment.”





