This is GOING VIRAL: This adorable 4-year old boy has taken the internet by storm (VIDEO)

Monday, March 13, 2017 - This isn’t your average 4- year old. The adorable boy by the name Caleb is a worship leader at his church in North Carolina.





Caleb was a guest in NBC's hit series 'Little Big Shots' Season 2 and his confidence and charisma, at times, left host, Steve Harvey, speechless.





The golden boy learnt leading worship from his grandfather and he duly recognized him before proceeding to lead the audience in a song.





Watch the amazing video below.



