This is exactly why UHURU hates JOHO with a passion and would rather have him silenced

Thursday March 30, 2017 - Self declared Sultan of Mombasa, Governor Ali Hassan Joho, is a man under siege from the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto.





The Jubilee Government is so determined to bring down Governor Joho that it will stop at nothing to muddy his name.





Yesterday, the Mombasa Governor was questioned for 2 hours by CID for allegedly forging his KCSE certificate that allowed him to go ahead to acquire a fake degree from university.





Speaking yesterday, ODM nominated Senator Elizabeth Ongoro accused Jubilee of targeting Joho because of his boldness in exposing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s lies to the Coastal people.





“Jubilee is fighting Joho because he is exposing lies that Government tells the people of Coast. Because Uhuru controls State powers, he wants to frustrate the Mombasa Governor for telling the truth about Jubilee,” Ongoro stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST