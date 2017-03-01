This is exactly what infuriated UHURU to insult NANOK with unprintable adjectives in Turkana

President Uhuru Kenyatta lost his cool and uttered some unprintable words after clashing with Turkana Governor, Josephat Nanok, on Wednesday last week during the President’s tour of the County.





The clash revealed the deep seated hatred and frosty relationship between the two which has been boiling for a while.





Nanok (ODM) sparked an angry reaction from Uhuru after he accused the Jubilee Government of planning to steal Turkana oil through the amendment of the Petroleum Exploration and Production Bill, which will deny local community a 10% share of benefits as earlier proposed.





According to the amendment, the community will get a paltry 5% of the total benefits while the rest will go to the National Government.





“Our opposition is the capping of the oil revenue from trillions to sh 22 billion and for the local community to around sh 3 billion,” Nanok told Uhuru.





But Uhuru responded angrily accusing Nanok of peddling falsehoods that he is only interested in Turkana oil and not development.





The Kenyan DAILY POST