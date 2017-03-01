This is the Coast declaration that is causing ripples at State House and Karen - GAME OVER!

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee administration was dealt a severe blow by Coast leaders who vowed to support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for President in the coming polls.





Reading the Coast Declaration during an ODM rally at Tononoka Grounds on Sunday, Taita Taveta Governor John Mruttu said Coast residents will henceforth only support a Presidential candidate that promotes national cohesion, supports devolution and protects the region’s natural resources and is also committed to free and fair election.





He said only Raila Odinga meets the qualifications to be supported by Coast residents.





Supporting the declaration, Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi accused the Jubilee administration of dashing the aspirations of Coast residents as per the 2010 Constitution which promised comprehensive land reforms and solving historical land injustices.





“The land chapter in the Constitution called for an investigation of all title deeds issued in Kenya since the start of the last century to establish their legality, but instead of fulfilling these, the Jubilee administration has reduced the serious matter of land reforms to issuance of the title deeds after which squatters are required to buy their own land,” Kingi said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST