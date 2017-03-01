They look like gunias! Aspiring Governor meets Kisumu PR@ST!TUT3S, See their faces (PHOTOs)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , 17:10

Aspiring Kisumu Governor, Hezron Otieno, met a group of commercial s3x workers who ply their trade in Kisumu and promised to legalize pr@st!tut!ion if he is elected Governor.

Hezron met the pr@st!tut3s who have formed a s3x workers’ sacco and promised them better working conditions if he becomes Governor.

But the ladies are not appealing at all.


Just look at their faces.





   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno