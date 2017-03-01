These are the PHOTOs that made JOHO not sleep with his wife on Sunday - UHURU is God sent!

National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition is said to be losing a lot of popularity in Mombasa due to bravado and arrogance displayed by Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho.





On Sunday , President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, held a successful rally in Tononoka Grounds, Mombasa, that made NASA leaders and supporters wet their pants like small children.





According to sources, Joho and his team were shocked by Uhuru‘s rally in Mombasa, a region they have been claiming is an opposition stronghold.





Here are photos of Uhuru’s rally in Mombasa that made CORD leaders and supporters not to sleep with their wives.



