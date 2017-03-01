These 7 Kenyan LADIES will be SGR drivers - They are currently training in China (VIDEO)

The first phase of the much talked about SGR from Mombasa to Nairobi is almost complete.

The first train is set to leave Mombasa for Nairobi on June 1 and already locomotives have arrived.

Chinese news agency, Xinhua, has shared a video of seven Kenyan women learning to drive trains in China’s Baoji City and speculation is rife that they will be in charge of the SGR.


