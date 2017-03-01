There is no region called Mt Kenya or Rift Valley or a Jubilee stronghold - RAILA ODINGA.

CORD leader, Raila Odinga, has accused the ruling Jubilee administration of polarizing the country by dividing Kenyans along tribal, regional and ethnic lines.





In a statement to the press before he toured Tharaka Nithi County , Raila accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, of dividing the country into regions perceived to be their stronghold or those in the opposition.





“There is no Kenya called Mt Kenya region or Jubilee stronghold or NASA stronghold. There is no Kenya of Uhuru Kenyatta or Raila Odinga or Kalonzo Musyoka or Musalia Mudavadi or Moses Wetangula,” said Raila.





Raila said the opposition, NASA, is working hard to unify the nation and ensure Kenyans live in unity regardless of their political, social or economic status and affiliations.





“There is only one Kenya, the Republic of Kenya. We are seeking the unity and the oneness of this nation,” Raila said.





He concluded by saying that the opposition will focus on politics that identify and address problems rather than mudslinging and name-calling.



