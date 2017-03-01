The new Nairobi SGR Terminal is almost complete and it looks classy (PHOTOs)

The new Nairobi railway terminal is almost complete ahead of the official commissioning in three months’ time.





Kenya Railways has been working around the clock testing the SGR locomotives to be used between Nairobi and Mombasa.





Once operational, the railway will shorten travel time from Mombasa to Nairobi to just over four hours and cargo trains will take less than 8 hrs.





According to Atanas Maina, Kenya Railways MD, there will be two categories of trains, one will stop once at Mtito Andei travelling at 100km/h while the other will stop at seven stations travelling at 85km/h.





See the pics below.