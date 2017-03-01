The moment veteran politician JACKSON KIBOR shot at his son over land dispute! VIDEO

A shocking video has emerged online showing veteran politician Jackson Kibor shooting at his son.





The 86-year old billionaire can be seen shooting while moving closer to the son by the name Ezekiel Kibor, missing him by a whisker.





Apparently, Kibor opened fire after finding his son supervising work on the disputed 200 acre farm in Kabenes.





The son insists that the portion of land is registered under his name but the father doesn’t want him to use it.





“The portion of land where he found me is registered in my name and he knows it yet he doesn’t want me to use it," Ezekiel said.





“Were it not that the gun failed I would be dead because he fired directly at me with the intention to kill."





On his part, the former KANU strongman says that his sons acquired the property illegally.





Watch the shocking video below.



