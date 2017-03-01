The marriage proposal that went wrong, she said NO! Watch VIDEO taken in a mall.

Imagine dating a lady for over 5 years and when you ask for her hand in marriage infront of friends and shoppers in a mall,  she says no.

This happened to a guy when he recently proposed to his long-time girlfriend.

He proposed to her in a mall like a gentleman but she ended up embarrassing him badly.


The guy was shown the middle finger infront of everyone.

Watch this video.

