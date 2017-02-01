The legendary NOKIA 3310 makes come back with new and interesting features (VIDEO)

The legendary Nokia 3310 is back. The phone that was initially released in 2000, sold over 126 million units and led to a number of spin off phones before it was retired in 2005.

The game Snake was a popular feature, and it was the first time messages were longer than 459 characters.


The new phone, which costs just more than $50, debuted at an expo in Barcelona last week.

However, it’s definitely been upgraded since the early 2000s; this model has a camera (2MP), a color screen and an mp3 player.

Watch the video below.

