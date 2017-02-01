The legendary NOKIA 3310 makes come back with new and interesting features (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 01:14
The legendary Nokia 3310 is back. The phone that was initially released in 2000, sold over 126 million units and led to a number of spin off phones before it was retired in 2005.
The game Snake was a popular feature, and it was the first time messages were longer than 459 characters.
The new phone, which costs just more than $50, debuted at an expo in Barcelona last week.
However, it’s definitely been upgraded since the early 2000s; this model has a camera (2MP), a color screen and an mp3 player.
Watch the video below.
You asked for it… we brought it back. The Nokia 3310 is reborn. #MWC17 pic.twitter.com/UZfHMHIZid— Nokia Mobile (@nokiamobile) February 26, 2017
