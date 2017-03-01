The KISII community is in Jubilee to stay and will vote for UHURU/ RUTO in August - OBURE

Kisii Senator Chris Obure has said the Jubilee Party will get overwhelming support from the Gusii region despite dominance by the opposition in the area.





Speaking last Monday, Obure who was elected on an ODM ticket in 2013, said the Jubilee Government has initiated many projects in Gusii land and that is why the community will support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in August.





“The Jubilee Government has initiated a host of infrastructural projects in Gusii and we do not have a single reason to reject Kenyatta,” said Obure, who is currently vying for the Kisii gubernatorial seat.





“We shall move from village to village to ensure that we are in Government. Time has come for us to play in mainstream politics,” the seasoned politician added.





He also rubbished reports that Kisii and Nyamira Counties are National Super Alliance (NASA) strongholds saying they will be shocked when Uhuru wins the majority votes in those two Counties.





The Kenyan DAILY POST