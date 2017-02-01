The day DP RUTO excited Kenyans with his choice of shoes while in Mombasa (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 03:48
Deputy President William Ruto flew to Mombasa to mobilize people to register as voters and continue the fight against radicalization and the drug menace in the county.
The self made politician who never shies away of talking about his humble beginnings excited netizens when he stepped out wearing converse rubbers.
See photos and some reactions below.
