Tana River Governor, DADO, dumps Jubilee and joins Wiper – I was joking with UHURU!

There are whispers that Tana River Governor, Hussein Dado, has defected back to Wiper Democratic Movement, a day after joining the Jubilee Party.





On Sunday , Dado was one of the 18 Coast leaders who defected from ODM, Wiper and Ford Kenya and joined Jubilee Party at a colourful rally in Tononoka Grounds, Mombasa.





President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, were among senior Jubilee leaders who received the defectors.





But on Tuesday, Dado said he never joined Jubilee and he is still a loyal member of Wiper.





He said he will continue campaigning for Wiper Democratic Movement leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, and expressed confidence that Kalonzo will be the National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential flag bearer.





Dado’s defection from Jubilee to Wiper is a big blow to President Uhuru Kenyatta since he was hoping to use the Governor as his point man in the Coast region.





Dado was elected on a Wiper ticket in 2013.





