S£XY singer, AKOTHEE, and her S3XY GIRLS twerk like there’s no tomorrow (VIDEO)

Monday, March 13, 2017 - After weeks of teasing Kenyans about her new song dubbed ‘Tucheze’ Akothee aka Madam Boss, dropped the video over the weekend.





The benefactor singer does the song justice as she shows off her dancing skills backed up by her s3xy dancers who shake what their mothers gave them with reckless abandon.





The feel good song has been produced by celebrated Nigerian producer Masterkraft.





“Life is like a book with a limited edition, only people with free mindset grab a copy. Dance to the music. No apologies!” says the mother of five.





Watch the video below.



