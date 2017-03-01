S£XY KQ airhostess caught in a messy situation with Kenyan celeb (LEAKED PHOTOs)

March 30, 2017 - Photos of controversial Kenyan rapper, Timmy-Dat, exchanging saliva with a s3xy KQ airhostess have emerged.





Timmy is one of the most randy local celebrities with insatiable appetite for women.





He exchanges women like clothes.





The photos have been going rounds on WhatsApp and it’s not clear who leaked them.





The s3xy airhostess is pictured giving the artist the kiss of the year.





See the photos below.