Support KALONZO for President or we defect to Jubilee - KIBWANA tells RAILA & MUDAVADI

Makueni Governor Prof. Kivutha Kibwana has threatened that Wiper Party might pull out of the National Super Alliance (NASA) Coalition if former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka is not picked as the coalition’s flag bearer.





Speaking last Tuesday, Kibwana asked NASA luminaries Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula to support Kalonzo for the Presidency, failure to which Wiper might be forced to defect to Jubilee.





Kibwana exuded confidence that Kalonzo Musyoka would deliver the NASA Presidency if given a chance because of his clean hands unlike the rest who have a lot of baggage.





Besides, he said Jubilee has Raila Odinga’s number and will not let him win the election.





“There are people expressing fears that Government system had perfected a way to beat Raila Odinga at every election. I am sure Raila can trounce such defeatist notion easily through Kalonzo if the latter is allowed to fly the NASA flag,” Kibwana said.





