Stop wasting time coming here, Tharaka won’t back you - KINDIKI tells RAILA ODINGA

Tharaka Nithi Senator and Senate Majority Leader, Kithure Kindiki, has advised former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to stop wasting time campaigning in his County because that will not make any difference or change the voting pattern.





He was reacting to Raila’s recent tour of the larger Meru region where he promised to develop the region if NASA forms the next Government.





Speaking at Gatunga market, Kindiki said it was insincere for the former PM to claim he would develop the region yet he did nothing when he was in power as Prime Minister during the Grand Coalition Government.





He said Raila was in charge of 21 Ministries when he was Prime Minister but never set foot in Tharaka Nithi, therefore his visits mean nothing to the people.





The Majority Leader accused NASA of distracting the Jubilee administration and using malicious methods to gain popularity.





