Stock Keeper Vacancy in Kenya

Duma Works is recruiting a Stock Keeper for one of our clients.

The client is a leading regional Kitchen & Laundry supplier.

Duties and Responsibilities

· Keeping a record and maintaining cycle counts of the entire inventory in the store.

· Receiving and verifying the inventory with the purchase order listings.

· Reporting loss, damage and any such discrepancies to the supervising authorities.

· Sorting all goods and stacking them appropriately.

· Labeling, tagging and packaging of the goods.

· Maintaining proper documentation processed for the receipt of the good and supplies.

· Ensuring the timely dispatch of the goods to the appropriate destinations.

· Coordinating and synchronizing work functions with the vendors, suppliers and other internal divisions of the establishment.

· Maintaining cleanliness and order in the work place, and complying with all safety norms while carrying out work functions.

· All duties given by managers pertaining to all stocks of the company.

Skills and Specifications

· Must have excellent written and oral communication abilities.

· Post high school certificate or diploma.

· Ability to effectively manage time, meet targets and coordinate activities with team members.

· Understanding of storage safety norms and other documentation processes.

· Must have the understanding of using a computer for feeding inventory records.

· Must have at least two years previous experience as a Stock Keeper.

· Should have knowledge in Pastel or ERP stock system.

Apply

Cover Letter and a detailed CV are to be sent by email to apply@jobs.dumaworks.com marking the subject as “2726”, Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 2726, Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxxx.

If you don’t follow these instructions, your application will not go through.

Applications without a Motivation Letter will not be considered.

Deadline for receiving applications: 17th March 2017

N.B.* When applying to any job through Duma Works, you can expect that after you apply, you will receive a confirmation email, and then an SMS alert asking you to take a basic screening test over email or SMS. The test may not arrive immediately. Please be patient. The test will typically be 5-8 questions to help us understand your background. Regular SMS rates apply to the test, and if you ever have any issues with the process, please reach out to 0702093793.

If you apply and don’t meet these minimum qualifications, we won’t be able to forward your application to the employer. This is to save both you and the employer time and make sure you both find the best match.