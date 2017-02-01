STELLA MWANGI’s (STL) song ‘Work’ featured in an American TV Show (VIDEO)

Norway based Kenyan artist, Stella Mwangi, better known as STL is smiling all the way to the bank after her song ‘Work’ was named as the official theme song for Reebok Classics Free Your Style 2017 campaign.





This is the second song from her latest EP to be featured in Hollywood after ‘Big Girl’ was leased to Donut Media – an American production company that produces TV and YouTube content on motorsports and auto news as well as prank videos.





The ad features Teyana Taylor, an American singer, actress, and dancer -the new face of Reebok Classic dancing to STL’s ‘Work’.





Watch the video below.



