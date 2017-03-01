State House in panic as NASA unveils its candidate next week! UHURU can’t imagine handing over

Friday March 17, 2017 - Leaders allied to the ruling Jubilee Party are reportedly spending sleepless nights over increased activities by the National Super Alliance (NASA) ahead of the August General Election.





State House is particularly unsettled with NASA’s plan to name its Presidential candidate before the end of this month.





The NASA 12-member coordinating committee and 5-member technical committee charged with picking the flag bearer finished their work on Tuesday .





Speaking yesterday, Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama, who is a member of the NASA coordinating committee, confirmed that the coalition was now ready to name and unveil its flag bearer as early as next week.





“I am just coming out of a meeting right now, a few minutes to 11pm . I can tell you that we have finished our task and we will present our candidate to Kenyans at the end of this month,” Muthama confirmed.





