SONKO says he won’t step down for KENNETH, he should go back to Muranga and vie there!

Nairobi Senator, Mike Sonko, has said he will not relinquish his quest to become the next Nairobi governor.





Speaking last week, Sonko maintained that he is in the Nairobi race to stay and nobody, including the President, would convince him to bolt him out of the race.





“I will not back down from the race. Not for any reason, not for anyone," said Sonko.





Two weekends ago, Sonko, accompanied by his goons, started a fight in Dagoretti where he clashed with Peter Kenneth’s men.





It is said that Peter Kenneth had been invited as the Chief Guest but when Sonko came he took issues into his hands, starting the fight.





Kenneth has however maintained that rather than fight back, he will await Jubilee primaries to decide who the party aspirant is.





"There is no need to fight. We come from one party. They were unable to decide who will host the party's flag so we just have to battle it out in the nominations,” said Kenneth.





Kenneth and Sonko are both fighting for the Jubilee Party ticket.





