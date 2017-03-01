SONKO offers Sh 500K bounty for these goons caught on camera breaking into a house (VIDEO)

Tuesday, March 14, 2017 - Nairobi Senator Mike Mbuvi Sonko has placed a Sh 500k bounty on the heads of a gang that was caught on camera breaking into a house in Karen.





The daring gang was recorded pulling down a gate at the residence along Warai South Road.





Sonko claimed that the goons took advantage of his absence from Nairobi because he had accompanied President Uhuru to his tour of Mombasa.





“Land grabbers in action Karen Warai road. They are taking advantage of my absence from Nairobi. I’m appealing to any police officers around that area that these goons should be shot dead and in case of any repercussions i will stand surerity and give a reward of 500,000/= to any police officer who shoot and kill any of these shameless goons,” wrote Sonko alongside a video of the goons.





Watch the video below.



