SONKO is a thug and drug lord, I will never enter into pact or work with him – KENNETH’s bomb

Former Gatanga Member of Parliament, Peter Kenneth, has ruled out consensus as a method of picking the Jubilee candidate for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat.





Speaking last Thursday, Kenneth dared Senator Mike Sonko to a political duel, saying the Nairobi Governor will not be elected through consensus.





The former Gatanga MP also ruled out any further talks with Senator Sonko to reach a consensus on who will fly the Jubilee flag in Nairobi saying the Senator is a thug and cannot enter into any pact with him.





Besides, he accused Sonko of insulting him in public and as such, he cannot work with him.





“We cannot hold talks with Sonko because he keeps hurling insults and has no development agenda,” said Kenneth.





“You cannot hold a decent conversation with people who keep hurling insults. I have now changed my mind, I do not want consensus. Let us meet at the ballot,” he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST