SONKO explains how he will manage billions if he becomes Governor despite scoring E in Maths.

Nairobi Senator and aspiring Governor, Mike Sonko, recently shared his academic certificates online for everyone to see.





Although Sonko is street smart, he failed terribly in Mathematics when he sat for KCSE.





Apparently, Sonko scored an E in Maths and this leads to the big question .......





How will he be able to manage billions allocated to Nairobi County if he becomes Governor?





According to Sonko, this shouldn’t worry his supporters.





“Hesabu ya pesa anajua sana”.





This is how he responded, Eh! Eh!