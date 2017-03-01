SONKO begs UHURU for help after KIKUYUs plan to lock him out of Jubilee nominations.

Thursday March 16, 2017 - Nairobi Senator, Mike Sonko, has claimed that some cartel from Mt Kenya region wants him locked out of the Jubilee Party nominations on flimsy grounds.





In an interview with a local daily on Wednesday , Sonko says he applied for the Certificate of Good Conduct over a week ago through the online application system but the cops are yet to acknowledge or respond to his application.





He said an officer from the Office of the President has given instructions to police to deny him the crucial document ahead of Friday's deadline set by Jubilee for aspirants to pick nomination papers.





"There is a senior official at OP who is behind all this; I am told the system and some top party officials have plotted to lock me out of the JP nomination," Sonko said.





He said he will call Uhuru and report how Jubilee Party officials at Jubilee headquarters are frustrating him.





“I know some people are hell bent to block me from contesting and I will be reaching to the President to register my frustrations,” said Sonko.





The Kenyan DAILY POST