SIZE 8’s husband, DJ MO, flosses his new Range Rover (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 04:23
Size 8’s husband, DJ MO, has added a pricey guzzler to his parking lot.
The talented gospel deejay who runs System Unit Company that deals in events and other showbiz businesses, recently bought a Range Rover.
He has been flossing his Range Rover in a series of posts to prove his financial might.
This proves that he might be one of the richest deejays in Kenya.
Here are photos of his new ride.
The Kenyan DAILY POST