Shut your stinking mouth, the MoU was just a piece of paper! ORENGO tells KALONZO.

Friday March 17, 2017 - Siaya Senator, James Orengo, has told Wiper Democratic Movement leaders to forge ahead and stop discussing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Kalonzo Musyoka and Raila Odinga in 2013.





In a telephone interview with a local radio station on Thursday , Orengo who is the Head of the National Super Alliance (NASA) steering committee said the 2013 MoU was just a piece of paper and there was nothing serious in it .





“The 2013 Kalonzo and Raila MoU was not registered and we therefore consider it a man-to-man deal which can be broken any time,” Orengo said.





Kalonzo and his Wiper lieutenants have been arguing that the 2013 MoU between Raila and Kalonzo must be revisited before the National Super Alliance names its presidential flag bearer.





“Wiper Party insists 2013 MoU between Raila and Kalonzo must be considered before the NASA flag bearer is picked,” Kitui Senator, David Musila, told Citizen TV on Thursday .





The Kenyan DAILY POST