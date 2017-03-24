Shop Attendant Job in Kenya

Agrovet Shop Attendant

We are a newly established Agrovet shop located along the busy Eastern bypass Membly Ruiru. We are looking for a self-driven, dedicated, honest and focused female shop attendant.

Minimum qualification: Diploma in Animal Health and production. Holders of a Certificate in Animal Health and production with a minimum work experience of 2 years will also be considered.

Other requirements – Registered by the Kenya Veterinary Board and computer literate.

Send your application to Manager Wikare agrochemicals at wikare16@gmail.com