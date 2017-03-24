Shop Attendant Job in Kenya

The Kenyan DAILY POST 05:13

Agrovet Shop Attendant
We are a newly established Agrovet shop located along the busy Eastern bypass Membly  Ruiru. We are looking for a self-driven, dedicated, honest and focused female shop attendant.
Minimum qualification: Diploma in Animal Health and production. Holders of a Certificate in Animal Health and production with a minimum work experience of 2 years will also be considered.
Other requirements – Registered by the Kenya Veterinary Board and computer literate.
Send your application to Manager Wikare agrochemicals at wikare16@gmail.com on or before 24th March 2017.

   

