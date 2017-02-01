SHOCKING! This video has taken the internet by storm – You need to watch it.

This video of a young boy at a construction site navigating an excavator has gone viral.

The young boy looks so at home as he controls the huge machine like a walk in the park.

What boggles the mind is when this little boy got to learn to handle this machine and even know how to mix the required ratio of sand and ballast?

