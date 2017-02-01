SHOCKING! This video has taken the internet by storm – You need to watch it.Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 07:04
The young boy looks so at home as he controls the huge machine like a walk in the park.
What boggles the mind is when this little boy got to learn to handle this machine and even know how to mix the required ratio of sand and ballast?
Watch the video below.
Wait for it...........! :) #SwalaNyeti pic.twitter.com/stz3IBJQbq— Mac Otani (@MacOtani) February 21, 2017
The Kenyan DAILY POST.